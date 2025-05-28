Brentford make move for Leeds United and Aston Villa target

Brentford have reportedly made an official approach to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as they prepare for life without Mark Flekken.

The Bees are open to offloading Flekken, with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen pushing to complete a deal.

Kelleher has long been on Brentford’s radar, and with Liverpool now willing to sell after bringing in Giorgi Mamardashvili, a transfer in the 2025 summer transfer window looks increasingly likely.

The 26-year-old is keen to secure regular first-team football, something he struggled to achieve behind Alisson at Anfield.

Brentford are reportedly leading the race despite interest from other clubs, such as Leeds United, Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

According to Sky Sports News, discussions are ongoing and Kelleher is now seen as Brentford’s top target between the posts for the upcoming season.

Leeds United have been favourites to sign the Liverpool shot-stopper, priced at 3.00 in the latest football transfer odds.