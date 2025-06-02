Chelsea in talks to sign £50m Man Utd, Newcastle, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest target

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a move for England youngster Jamie Gittens.

The Telegraph reports that the Blues are keen to wrap up a deal for the £50 million Borussia Dortmund winger before the Club World Cup starts.

England U21 international and Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. Photo by Shutterstock.

Chelsea made an enquiry for the 20-year-old in January and have now made a new attempt, with the Bundesliga side believed to be ready to sell the winger if they receive a bid of more than £50 million in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Earlier this month reports suggested that Gittens emerged as a top target for Newcastle United this summer.

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for Gittens in the January transfer window.

Reports in January also suggested that Bayern Munich were preparing a summer move for the 20-year-old winger.

Gittens joined Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy setup in 2020 and made his debut for the German side in April 2022.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have previously been linked with Gittens.