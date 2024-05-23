Liverpool and Newcastle close in on Brazilian wonderkid

Liverpool and Newcastle United are both closing in on the signing of 17-year-old Fluminense talent Matheus Reis.

The young Brazilian, who has yet to make his senior debut, has impressed with his performances for Fluminense’s Under-20s, drawing attention from top European clubs.

According to reports from South America, Liverpool and Newcastle have contacted Reis’s agent to negotiate a deal. The teenager has a €50 million release clause, but both clubs are keen to secure his signature before his value skyrockets.

Reis is also on the radar of Manchester City, Chelsea, and AS Monaco. His potential has made him one of the most sought-after young talents in Brazil.

Liverpool hopes to finalize the agreement, allowing Reis to move to Anfield when he turns 18 in the summer of 2025, marking a significant early acquisition for the Slot era at Anfield.

Matheus Reis, born in Mexico City but representing Brazil’s Under-17s, has declared his allegiance to the Selecao.