Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest target keen on Premier League move

Greek forward Stefanos Tzimas has admitted that he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old forward is currently on loan at Nurnberg from Greek side PAOK. Sky Sports Deutschland reported on Tuesday that Liverpool have made contact over a move for the talented forward.

The report suggested that Nurnberg are ready to activate a clause to sign him for €18 million, before then completing a sale of the forward at €25 million.

In a recent interview with German outlet BILD, Tzimas revealed: “I try to do my best every day and do my part to ensure a successful season. We’ll see what happens in the summer.

“I want to play in the Premier League at some point. But there is still a lot to do until then, and at the moment I am in the right place at the club for my personal development.”

Tzimas has also been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton in recent weeks.