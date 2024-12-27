Exclusive: Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United target

Nottingham Forest have entered the competition to sign promising Greek forward Stefanos Tzimas.

The 18-year-old PAOK striker is attracting interest from top Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Tzimas, known for his sharp finishing and composure, has impressed scouts with his recent performances. His potential has made him a sought-after talent ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest have now also keeping tabs on the young striker and see Tzimas as a long-term prospect. With competition heating up, securing his signature will not be easy.

As European clubs also monitor the youngster, PAOK could face pressure to cash in on their rising star. Stefanos Tzimas’ next move will be closely watched by football fans and analysts alike.