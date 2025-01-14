Liverpool hold talks over move for Chelsea, Brighton, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest target

Liverpool have reportedly contacted FC Nurnberg about a move for Stefanos Tzimas, who is on loan from Greek side PAOK.

Sky Sports Deutschland reports that Liverpool have made contact with Nurnberg over a move for the 19-year-old forward, despite PAOK being the club the player is contracted to.

The report suggests that Nurnberg are ready to activate a clause to sign him for €18 million, before then completing a sale of the forward at €25 million.

Tzimas has also been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton in recent weeks.

Tzimas, known for his sharp finishing and composure, has impressed scouts with his recent performances.

His potential has made him a sought-after talent in the 2025 January transfer window.