Liverpool blow as key player set for lengthy layoff

Liverpool have been dealt a injury blow as Harvey Elliott is set for a lengthy layoff with a fractured foot.

The 21-year-old is expected to be out for at least a month after he suffered a fractured foot during the international break.

Elliott sustained the injury while training with England’s Under 21s last week.

The Liverpool youngster now faces a period of recovery, but the Reds hope that Harvey Elliott will be back after the next international break in October.

Elliott has been a key player for Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 team and it has been expected that the youngster could get a chance in the senior England side after Carsley stepped in as England’s caretaker manager.