Liverpool face competition from Newcastle for defender

Liverpool’s ambition to secure Bayer Leverkusen’s defender Piero Hincapie could be thwarted by Newcastle United’s strong interest in the 21-year-old Ecuadorian.

Hincapie, who joined Leverkusen in 2021, has impressed as a versatile defender, adept at both centre-back and left-back roles.

His quick, aggressive defensive style, combined with a height of 6ft, makes him a formidable presence against top strikers.

Hincapie’s contribution to Leverkusen, particularly in their successful Europa League group stage under Xabi Alonso’s management, hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Despite not being a consistent starter in the Bundesliga, he played a vital role in their defense, which conceded only three goals in the Europa League group stage.

Initially linked to Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham, and West Ham last summer, Hincapie’s continued strong performances have reignited interest.

According to Bild, Newcastle is now a significant contender for his signature. Hincapie’s contract with Leverkusen, which includes a €70 million release clause and lasts until June 2027, is seen as a feasible target for Newcastle.

However, given Newcastle’s budget limitations due to Financial Fair Play constraints, a move for Hincapie might be more viable in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool, on the other hand, possesses the financial capability to pursue a deal in January, potentially setting up a competitive transfer pursuit for the talented defender.