Liverpool join chase for Juventus, Spurs and Atletico Madrid target

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to join the race to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Italian outlet Il Bianconero reports that Spurs could jump ahead of Juventus in the race to sign the defender by launching a bid, while Liverpool are also keen on the 22-year-old.

The young defender is receiving high praise early in Riccardo Calafiori’s career and has already earned three senior international caps for Italy.

Some, including former England manager Fabio Capello, have even started calling him the ‘next Sergio Ramos’ due to his impressive performances.

Spanish media have also reported on interest from Atletico Madrid in signing Bologna defender Calafiori.