Atletico Madrid join Juventus and Spurs in race for Bologna star

Italy international and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori
Italy international and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori. Photo by Shutterstock.

Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, according to Spanish outlet TMW.

The 22-year-old, who is valued at around €30million, shined in his debut season with Bologna, scoring twice and providing five assists in 33 appearances.

The defender’s impressive form earned him a spot in Italy’s Euro 2024 squad, where he made an impact in the opening game against Albania.

Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, is keen on adding two new center-backs this summer and sees Riccardo Calafiori as a viable option.

They will have to compete with Juventus and Tottenham, both of whom are also eager to secure the young defender’s signature.

