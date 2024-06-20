Atletico Madrid join Juventus and Spurs in race for Bologna star

Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, according to Spanish outlet TMW.

The 22-year-old, who is valued at around €30million, shined in his debut season with Bologna, scoring twice and providing five assists in 33 appearances.

The defender’s impressive form earned him a spot in Italy’s Euro 2024 squad, where he made an impact in the opening game against Albania.

Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, is keen on adding two new center-backs this summer and sees Riccardo Calafiori as a viable option.

They will have to compete with Juventus and Tottenham, both of whom are also eager to secure the young defender’s signature.