Liverpool join chase for Man Utd, Spurs and Chelsea midfield target

Liverpool are reportedly setting their sights on RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo as they look to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old Spanish international, known for his versatility and creativity, has become a hot prospect this summer, attracting interest from several top Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea.

With eight goals and five assists across all competitions this season, Dani Olmo has demonstrated his capability to enhance any frontline.

Positioned to thrive in a more attack-oriented system, his potential move to Liverpool could see significant improvements in his performance.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that ss the Reds aim to close the gap with league leaders like Arsenal and Manchester City, securing Olmo’s signature could be key to revitalizing their squad and adding the necessary depth to compete at the highest level.