Liverpool join Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in race for Greek star

Liverpool have reportedly joined a number of rival clubs in the race to sign Wolfsburg defender Konstantinos Koulierakis.

Caught Offside reports that the Reds have added the young defender “to their transfer list” ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are looking to add to their options at the back this summer, with Virgil Van Dijk yet to agree on a new deal.

But Liverpool face competition from the likes of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, who have also been linked with the Greek defender.

The report suggests that scouts from the likes of AC Milan and Real Madrid have also been making checks on the 21-year-old defender.

Wolfsburg are reportedly looking for a fee of around €40-€50 million for the highly-rated youngster.

Konstantinos Koulierakis joined Wolfsburg from Greek side PAOK Saloniki only last summer.