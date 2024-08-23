Liverpool join Man Utd in race for £70m-rated defender

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing £70million-rated defender Jarrad Branthwaite from rivals Everton.

The Sun reports that Liverpool are ready to make a bid of around £63million plus £7million in add-ons to sign Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United all summer and has reportedly agreed personal terms with the club already.

Branthwaite is keen on leaving Everton, as he wants to play for a higher-profile club and the report suggests that the centre-back would be open to a move to their rivals.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is a huge admirer of Branthwaite and the Reds are confident that they can sort out a deal before the 2024 summer transfer window closes.