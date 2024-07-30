Liverpool lead race for Aston Villa and Everton target

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Morten Frendrup from Italian side Genoa this summer.

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web reports that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the midfielder this summer.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Frendrup back in the January transfer window as well.

Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the midfielder since January and they could decide to make a move now, with Wataru Endo being linked with a move away from the club.

Morten Frendrup has also been linked with Aston Villa and Everton in recent months.