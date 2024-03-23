Liverpool legend: Southgate should forget about Man Utd

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has urged Gareth Southgate to forget about Manchester United and stick with England.

The England boss has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days.

But Liverpool legend and the Daily Mail columnist Souness has advised Southgate to remain in charge of England.

Souness wrote in his Daily mail column: “England will be the team to beat at the European Championships this summer and if I was advising Gareth Southgate amid rumours making him the next manager of Manchester United, I’d say, sit tight instead.

“This England squad have at least two more tournaments in them – going by their age – and Gareth should hang around and enjoy the fruits of that.

“He enjoyed a huge slice of luck in how he got the job following Sam Allardyce’s departure and has benefited from the very timely development of this highly talented English group.

“As he well knows from his time with Middlesbrough, managing a club side with its daily demands is a whole different job.

“Gareth is non-confrontational; he has a safe image so that will appeal to some. Yet look at the three most successful managers in the Premier League: Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta, they are all very emotional, passionate characters who wear their heart on their sleeves. That’s not Gareth. Of course, there is more than one way to get a job done but the United job, if it comes up, needs a big character.

“Bigger, more experienced managers, like Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have had a decent crack at it but ultimately still failed while little has improved under the very different approach of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag.

“As I’ve said before, whoever takes that job needs to get recruitment right first. Find top players and they don’t need telling twice, they do the job for you. I was part of a dressing room like that as a player with Liverpool and I had that as a manager with Rangers. “Sure, there’s a connection between Dan Ashworth, who is coming in as technical director at United, and Gareth but is that enough? No, if England win the Euros, his best bet is to stay put.”