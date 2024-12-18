Liverpool legend urges club to sign Aston Villa star

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has urged his former club to sign Aston Villa star Jhon Duran in the January transfer window.

Hamann believes Liverpool should sign Jhon Duran as a replacement for Darwin Nunez, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Anfield.

Hamann told BoyleSports: “Could Liverpool move for Harry Kane? To be honest, he seems happy at Bayern Munich and I don’t think Munich want to sell him either.

“I don’t think that will happen and Liverpool have never been the biggest spenders, so it’s unlikely.

“However, Jhon Duran is a brilliant player and the way he plays, it always helps having a player with a physical presence up front.

“He created space up front and made a huge impact for Villa – I certainly think Liverpool need to keep an eye on him.”