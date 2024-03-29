Liverpool lining up swoop for Man Utd, Newcastle and Dortmund target

Liverpool are reportedly gearing up to make a summer bid for Juventus’s young sensation Dean Huijsen, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 18-year-old centre-back, currently impressing on loan at Roma with 12 Serie A appearances, two goals, and four clean sheets, is on the radar of several top clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Newcastle United and Manchester United have shown interest in Dean Huijsen as well.

Despite Roma’s interest in a permanent deal, Huijsen’s valuation exceeding €30m may pave the way for Liverpool.

With Liverpool considering Huijsen as a possible successor to Joel Matip and amid uncertainties over Virgil van Dijk’s future, the young defender could be a pivotal addition to the Reds’ squad.