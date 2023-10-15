Liverpool make Germany star their number one target

Liverpool have made Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane their number one target to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Sunday Mirror reports that the Reds could break their transfer record to land the Germany forward if Egyptian star Salah leaves for Saudi Arabia.

While Real Madrid also shows interest in Sane, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp is keen on luring him back to the Premier League.

With Salah likely moving to the Saudi Pro League next summer, funds from his transfer could facilitate Sane’s acquisition, indicating a strategic reshuffle at Liverpool to maintain their competitive edge​.

Saudi Pro League director of football, Michael Emenalo, said recently: “Mo is welcome at any time. Mo is my personal favourite. There are many world-class players showing interest. It’s a place where you can go and have fun and definitely improve their economics.”