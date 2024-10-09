Liverpool, Newcastle and Spurs keen on Bournemouth star

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham are reportedly interested in Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

Give Me Sport reports that the 24-year-old is attracting interest from top Premier League clubs following his impressive start to the season.

The report suggests that Antoine Semenyo could make a move in 2025, despite only joining the Cherries in January 2023.

Celtic, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Southampton have also had long-term interest in the forward, according to the report.

Semenyo has five years left on his current contract at Bournemouth.