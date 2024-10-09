Liverpool, Newcastle and Spurs keen on Bournemouth star

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou. Photo by Shutterstock.

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham are reportedly interested in Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

Give Me Sport reports that the 24-year-old is attracting interest from top Premier League clubs following his impressive start to the season.

The report suggests that Antoine Semenyo could make a move in 2025, despite only joining the Cherries in January 2023.

Celtic, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Southampton have also had long-term interest in the forward, according to the report.

Semenyo has five years left on his current contract at Bournemouth.

