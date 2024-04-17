Liverpool star expects different culture with new manager

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold sat down with Gary Neville on The Overlap and has opened up on the situation at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold admits that the players need to help the new manager make the transition successful, when Jurgen Klopp leaves the club at the end of the season.

Neville and Trent Alexander-Arnold discussed the departure of manager Klopp in this week’s episode of the football podcast The Overlap.

When discussing the topic on what many regard as one of the best football podcasts, Alexander-Arnold said: “Of course, the new manager is going to come in and change the way we play

“It will be a different kind of culture and different kinds of messages.

“But as players, there must be that mentality to win, the internal pressure, and a demand to win things and be in the title race again next season – no matter who the manager is.”