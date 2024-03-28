Liverpool table increased £68m offer for Arsenal and Manchester City target

Liverpool have reportedly tabled a second offer for highly-rated Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

The Reds had their first offer of €60million (£51.4million) rejected by the La Liga leaders.

Spanish outlet Nacional reports that Liverpool have now increased their initial bid of €60million (£51.4million) to €80million (£68.5million).

The report claims Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not sell the winger for less than his €100million (£85.7million) asking price.

Arsenal and Manchester City have also been strongly linked with a move for Rodrygo ahead of the summer transfer window.