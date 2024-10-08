Liverpool target Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund stars

Liverpool are reportedly looking to Germany for a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Sky Germany reports that the Reds have identified Borussia Dortmund ace Karim Adeyemi and Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush as potential Salah replacements.

Salah’s current contract at Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season and reports suggest both Adeyemi and Marmoush could be brought to Anfield to replace the Egyptian.

Adeyemi has made an impressive start to the season for Dortmund, while Marmoush is currently leading the Bundesliga scoring charts.

Mohamed Salah has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.