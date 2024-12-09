Liverpool to step up pursuit of Newcastle, Brighton, Leeds and Southampton target

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to step up their pursuit of Motherwell wonderkid Lennon Miller.

CaughtOffside reports that the Reds are considering testing Motherwell by making a €10million bid for Lennon Miller.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest prospects in British football and Liverpool are looking to jump ahead of their rivals in the race to sign Miller.

The Scotland Under-21 international is also being linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Southampton, Brighton, Brentford, West Ham, Leeds United and Manchester United.

The report suggests that Liverpool could face strong competition from Brighton, as the youngster could prefer joining the club due to their ‘record in developing young players’.