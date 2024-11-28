Newcastle and Celtic target Scottish youngster

Newcastle United and Celtic are both reportedly interested in signing Scottish youngster Lennon Miller.

TBR Football reports that both Newcastle and Celtic are keen on signing the 18-year-old midfielder in the January transfer window.

The report suggests that Motherwell are prepared to sell the youngster, who has already made 19 senior appearances for the club so far this season.

Newcastle have been scouting Europe for young emerging talent in recent seasons and Lennon Miller fits that bill.

TBR Football claims that the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leeds United have watched the youngster in action this season.

Motherwell are looking for at least £5million for Miller.