Luton, Bolton, Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool target Houston Dynamo forward

Luton Town are among several clubs showing interest in Houston Dynamo forward Toyosi Olusanya.

According to EFL Analysis, the 27-year-old has also attracted attention from Bolton Wanderers, Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool, Hibernian and Dundee United.

Olusanya only joined the MLS side earlier this year but is already being linked with a return to the UK.

He remains under contract with Houston until 2026, with an option for a further two years, meaning any deal would require firm negotiations.

The London-born attacker began his career at AFC Wimbledon before spells in non-league football and later stints with Middlesbrough and St Mirren.

Luton, relegated to League One last season, see him as a player who could add depth and competition in attack as they aim for an immediate promotion push.