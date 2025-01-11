Luton, Hull City and Wrexham keen on Leeds Utd forward

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is attracting interest from a number of clubs in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old is behind in the pecking order at Elland Road and reports have suggested that he could be on his way out of the club.

Football League World reports that Hull City, Luton and Wrexham are all keen to sign Gelhardt on loan in January, for the remainder of the season.

Gelhardt has struggled at Elland Road this season and it is believed that he would benefit from a loan spell.

Luton have been struggling to get the goals in this season and would be keen to strengthen up front this month.

Gelhardt has previously been linked with the likes of Rangers, Portsmouth, Stoke City and Preston as well.