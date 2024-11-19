Lyon set €30m price tag on Fulham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Spurs target

Lyon have reportedly set a €30million price tag on France international Rayan Cherki.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur claims the French side have place the price tag on the highly-rated midfielder who has been linked with the likes of Fulham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Lyon star Rayan Cherki. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 21-year-old came close to joining Fulham early in the 2024 summer transfer window after the two clubs agreed on a deal.

But Cherki decided to snub the chance to move to the Premier League club.

Lyon are facing financial collapse, due to a massive €500 million debt and could face potential relegation. The club will be forced to sell players in January.

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly interested in signing Rayan Cherki.