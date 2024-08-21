Fulham agree deal for Newcastle, Liverpool and Spurs target

Fulham have reportedly agreed a deal with Lyon for the signing of French midfielder Rayan Cherki.

Sky Sports News reports that Cherki will join Fulham for an initial fee of £12.7 million plus £4.2 million in performance related add-ons.

Rayan Cherki’s contract at Lyon was set to expire at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old came close to joining Bundesliga side RB Leipzig earlier this month, but they pulled out of the race after signing Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa instead.

Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been strongly linked with a move for Cherki this summer.