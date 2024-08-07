RB Leipzig pushing to sign Newcastle, Liverpool and Spurs target

RB Leipzig are reportedly “pushing to sign” talented Lyon winger Rayan Cherki.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reports that Cherki is one of the ‘top candidates’ to replace Dani Olmo at RB Leipzig.

Olmo is set to complete a move from RB Leipzig to Spanish giants Barcelona.

A verbal agreement with RB Leipzig and Rayan Cherki is yet to be agreed, but talks are reportedly ongoing.

Lyon are reportedly looking for around €15million for the 19-year-old winger.

Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been strongly linked with a move for Cherki this summer.