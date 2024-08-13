RB Leipzig out of race for Newcastle, Liverpool and Spurs target

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

RB Leipzig are reportedly now out of the race to sign talented Lyon winger Rayan Cherki.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported earlier today that a move for Cherki for Leipzig is now off.

That comes following the news of Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa being set to join RB Leipzig from Club Brugge in a €20million deal.

Lyon are reportedly looking for around €15million for 19-year-old winger Rayan Cherki.

Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been strongly linked with a move for Cherki this summer.

