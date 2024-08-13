Aston Villa, Spurs, Brentford and Newcastle target set to join RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are set to complete the signing of Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Nusa will have his medical and sign the contract today.

The 19-year-old winger will sign a contract that will keep him at RB Leipzig until 2029.

Antonio Nusa will replace Dani Olmo and will join the club for a transfer fee of around €20-€22.5million according to the reports.

Nusa has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Brentford and Newcastle United in recent months.