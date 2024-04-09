Man City agree terms with West Ham star

Manchester City are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal with West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta.
Reports from Foot Mercato suggest that Lucas Paqueta is understood to have agreed on personal terms with City.
The 26-year-old Brazilian international has already tallied eight goals and six assists this season.
The move, reignited in February amid speculation surrounding Bernardo Silva‘s future, positions Paqueta as a key summer target for the Etihad outfit.
However, discussions regarding the transfer fee with West Ham remain pending.