Man City agree terms with West Ham star

Manchester City are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal with West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Reports from Foot Mercato suggest that Lucas Paqueta is understood to have agreed on personal terms with City.

West Ham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 26-year-old Brazilian international has already tallied eight goals and six assists this season.

The move, reignited in February amid speculation surrounding Bernardo Silva‘s future, positions Paqueta as a key summer target for the Etihad outfit.

However, discussions regarding the transfer fee with West Ham remain pending.