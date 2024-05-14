Man City and Chelsea join Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham in race for Ligue 1 star

Manchester City and Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Brest’s left-back Bradley Locko, intensifying competition with Liverpool and Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old has played a pivotal role in Brest’s impressive Ligue 1 campaign, helping them challenge for a Champions League spot by featuring in all 33 league games this season.

Known for his robust defense and attacking contributions, Locko has registered three assists so far.

Despite his domestic success, he has yet to make his senior debut for France, though he has appeared once for the U21 side this season.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports that both Manchester City and Chelsea are keen to bring Locko to the Premier League in anticipation of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Brest is reportedly open to negotiations, with a potential transfer fee of around £25 million.

Aston Villa, West Ham and Liverpool have also shown interest in Locko recently, adding to the growing list of top-tier clubs vying for his signature as they prepare for a busy European campaign.