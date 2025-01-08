Man City in talks to sign Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Spurs and Newcastle target

Manchester City and Eintracht Frankfurt are in concrete negotiations for striker Omar Marmoush.

Sky Sport Germany reports of the talks between the two clubs, but also states that discussions with the player’s representatives are believed to be advanced.

City are reportedly ready to offer a long-term contract to the 25-year-old, with the price reported to be between £40-50million.

The Egypt international has impressive and even registered a better minutes to goal ratio than Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2024.

Marmoush came close to joining Nottingham Forest last summer, with talks between the two clubs, but no final agreement was reached.

With interest increasing in the Egyptian striker, Marmoush could leave Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2025 January transfer window, but only if the right offer arrives.