Exclusive: Wrexham enter battle for Stevenage prodigy

Wrexham have now joined Southampton, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town in the race for Stevenage wonderkid Ryan Doherty, in what could become one of January’s most surprising transfer battles.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Welsh club, backed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have added the 17-year-old to their talent-spotting list as they continue planning for long-term squad evolution.

Southampton, Birmingham and Ipswich were already locked in a three-way tussle for the midfielder, but Wrexham’s arrival only raises the stakes further.

Doherty has broken into the Stevenage senior picture this season after signing professional terms, catching the eye with composed EFL Trophy displays and a handful of League One appearances.

While first-team additions will be the priority for promotion-chasing clubs, Doherty is seen as one “for the future” and Stevenage may struggle to hold on if firm bids arrive in January.