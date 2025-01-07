Man City join race for Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Spurs and Newcastle target

Manchester City are reportedly the latest club to join the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

Sky Sports reports of the interest from Manchester City in Marmoush, who has impressed for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

The Egypt international has impressive and even registered a better minutes to goal ratio than Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2024.

Marmoush came close to joining Nottingham Forest last summer, with talks between the two clubs, but no final agreement was reached.

With interest increasing in the Egyptian striker, Marmoush could leave Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2025 January transfer window, but only if the right offer arrives.