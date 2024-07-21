Man City name two players that could be included in massive bid for Newcastle star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to include either Rico Lewis or Oscar Bobb in a deal to secure Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes.

City are eager to sign the Brazilian midfielder but are unwilling to meet Newcastle’s £100 million valuation. Instead, they believe Guimaraes is worth closer to £80 million.

The Sunday Star reports that to bridge the gap, City may offer a loan deal involving one of their young talents, 19-year-old Lewis or 21-year-old Bobb, next season.

Newcastle United‘s interest in these players could be pivotal in negotiations.

While City views both Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb as integral to their long-term plans, manager Pep Guardiola might be willing to part with one temporarily to strengthen his midfield.

