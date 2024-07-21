Man City name two players that could be included in massive bid for Newcastle star

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to include either Rico Lewis or Oscar Bobb in a deal to secure Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes.

City are eager to sign the Brazilian midfielder but are unwilling to meet Newcastle’s £100 million valuation. Instead, they believe Guimaraes is worth closer to £80 million.

The Sunday Star reports that to bridge the gap, City may offer a loan deal involving one of their young talents, 19-year-old Lewis or 21-year-old Bobb, next season.

Newcastle United‘s interest in these players could be pivotal in negotiations.

While City views both Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb as integral to their long-term plans, manager Pep Guardiola might be willing to part with one temporarily to strengthen his midfield.