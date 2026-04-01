Man City ready to sanction exit for England U21 star as Premier League rivals circle

Manchester City could be ready to let Rico Lewis leave this summer, with interest building fast around one of their brightest young talents.

The versatile defender is understood to be considering his options after a frustrating season for minutes, and several Premier League clubs are now watching closely to see whether a deal becomes possible.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United and Sunderland are both tracking Lewis particularly closely as they look for a major boost before next season.

Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Brighton are also credited with interest in the 21-year-old, whose technical quality and flexibility continue to attract admirers.

City still rate Lewis highly, but a move could be allowed if he pushes for more regular first-team football elsewhere.

With his game time reduced and his long-term development in focus, the coming months could prove decisive for both player and club.