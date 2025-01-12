Man Utd and Leicester eyeing Italian wonderkid

Manchester United and Leicester City are reportedly considering making a move for Inter Milan wonderkid Francesco Pio Esposito.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that the two Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for the Italian U21 international.

The 19-year-old striker has impressed while on loan at Serie B club Spezia Calcio this season.

Esposito joined Spezia on loan in August 2023 and this is his second season on loan from Inter Milan.

The Italy U21 international is likely to remain in Italy in the 2025 January transfer window and would only leave in the summer.

Esposito signed a new contract with Inter Milan in 2023, that will keep him at Inter Milan until 2027.