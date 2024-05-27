Man Utd and Man City eye Copenhagen sensation

Manchester United and Manchester City are both keen on signing FC Copenhagen’s rising star Amin Chiakha as a player for the future.

The 18-year-old striker has impressed in the youth ranks, scoring 24 goals in 37 appearances for Copenhagen’s Under-19s, including eight in nine matches in the UEFA Youth League.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, both Manchester clubs have been closely monitoring Chiakha and are considering a move this summer.

Although Amin Chiakha has yet to make his first-team debut for Copenhagen, his prolific scoring record has attracted attention from top European clubs.

In addition to the Manchester giants, Juventus and Ajax have also shown interest in the young striker, with teams from Germany and France keeping tabs on his progress.

As the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, Chiakha’s future remains a hot topic.