Man Utd and Spurs target Dortmund star

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen.

The Sun reports that the former Arsenal forward might be available for a transfer fee around £26 million.

Malen’s tenure at Dortmund has seen him net 25 goals across 96 appearances. However, with United’s Jadon Sancho anticipated to join Dortmund on loan, Malen’s playing opportunities could diminish, prompting potential interest from the Premier League.

Despite his decent tally of six goals this season, Malen’s form has been below his usual standards compared to his prolific stint at PSV Eindhoven, where he scored 55 goals in 116 games.

Manchester United and Tottenham, both in search of offensive reinforcements, are reportedly leading the chase for the 24-year-old Dutch striker.

While Liverpool also shows interest, United and Spurs are positioned as the primary contenders for a January transfer.

Reports have previously suggested that Dortmund could include Malen in a permanent deal for Sancho.