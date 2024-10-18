Man Utd and Spurs target Turkish duo

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly set to compete to sign a Turkish duo in the January transfer window.

CaughtOffside reports that Manchester United and Spurs are keen on signing Kerem Akturkoglu and Orkun Kokcu in the January transfer window.

Both clubs reportedly had scouts watching the duo feature for Turkey in the recent match against Iceland.

The two clubs are also looking to have scouts at Benfica’s match against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Benfica are reportedly not keen to sell either of Akturkoglu and Kokcu in January, but they could be persuaded if they receive an offer of around €70 million for the duo.