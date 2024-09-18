Man Utd and West Ham target ‘upset’ at Bayern

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has admitted that Leon Goretzka is currently ‘upset’ at the club.

The Sun has previously reported that both Manchester United and West Ham are long-term admirers of German midfielder Leon Goretzka.

“We communicated very clearly from the start,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said

“Leon knew that we were relying on Pavlo [Aleksandar Pavlovic], and that we would bring in with Palhinha and that Josh [Kimmich] would play more in the centre again.”

He added: “We’ve also said that when Leon is there and ready to face the situation, he’ll be treated completely normally.

“Leon’s a great guy. I like him a lot, even though he’s obviously upset at the moment. I understand that too. But that’s part of life in football.”

The 29-year-old’s contract at Bayern Munich is set to expire in the summer of 2026.