Man Utd, Aston Villa and Newcastle target yet to make decision on future

Franc international star Adrien Rabiot insists no decision has been made on his future.

Rabiot is out of contract after his deal at Juventus expired at the end of last month and his available as a free agent.

Adrien Rabiot said: “I have not made any decisions yet. I don’t know what will happen, but I don’t want to talk about that.

“I think the fans understand I am focused on the Euros and we’ll see what happens later. My focus is 100 per cent here, then obviously I am also in contact with the club. I will decide after the European Championship.”

Rabiot has been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle United in recent months.