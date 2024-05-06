Man Utd boss hits back at Mourinho jibe

Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag has responded sharply to Jose Mourinho’s claims of unequal support at Old Trafford.

Mourinho stated that Erik Ten Hag received more transfer backing than he did during his tenure with the club.

In a firm rebuttal, Ten Hag highlighted that Mourinho was, in fact, the only manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to have the privilege of signing players of his choice.

This exchange adds another layer to the ongoing discussions about managerial support at Manchester United.

“Apart from Mourinho, the manager didn’t get the players they wanted, and that is what you need,” Ten Hag said in an interview with ESPN Brasil.

“I am confident we will achieve our goals, but it is a tough competition. It is not a two-horse race anymore.

“There are seven, eight [teams in the Premier League] who all go for the title, who all have very good squads. So if you want to go to the title, you have to construct that squad.”