Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs target Birmingham wonderkid

Several Premier League clubs are vying to sign Birmingham City’s talented youngster, Menzi Mazwi.

According to Football Insider, the 18-year-old has caught the attention of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham.

Despite Birmingham offering Menzi Mazwi a new three-year contract, he has yet to commit his future to the club. With Birmingham’s recent relegation, Mazwi’s transfer fee could be as low as £300,000.

The Welsh U19 international, who has yet to make his professional debut, is also on the radar of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

As interest grows from top clubs across Europe, Mazwi’s future remains uncertain, making him one of the most sought-after young talents this summer.