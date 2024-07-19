Man Utd close in on signing Danish wonderkid

Manchester United are on the verge of signing 16-year-old striker Chido Obi-Martin, following his departure from Arsenal.

According to The Athletic, Obi-Martin recently visited United’s Carrington training facilities, with early-stage discussions already underway.

Arsenal had made a competitive offer to retain the young talent, but Chido Obi-Martin chose to explore new opportunities.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign the youngster who joined Arsenal from Danish club KB in 2022.

Obi-Martin has shown impressive form at the youth level. The youngster represented Denmark in the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers, netting twice in three group stage games.

If the deal is finalized, Obi-Martin will initially sign a scholarship before transitioning to a professional contract upon turning 17.