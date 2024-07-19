Man Utd close in on signing Danish wonderkid

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United are on the verge of signing 16-year-old striker Chido Obi-Martin, following his departure from Arsenal.

According to The Athletic, Obi-Martin recently visited United’s Carrington training facilities, with early-stage discussions already underway.

Arsenal had made a competitive offer to retain the young talent, but Chido Obi-Martin chose to explore new opportunities.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign the youngster who joined Arsenal from Danish club KB in 2022.

Obi-Martin has shown impressive form at the youth level. The youngster represented Denmark in the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers, netting twice in three group stage games.

If the deal is finalized, Obi-Martin will initially sign a scholarship before transitioning to a professional contract upon turning 17.

