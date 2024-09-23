Man Utd, Crystal Palace and Stuttgart target to be offered new Southampton deal

Southampton manager Russell Martin has revealed that he expects Tyler Dibling to be offered an improved contract by the club.

Tyler Dibling has impressed for the Saints and the winger made his full Premier League debut against Manchester United last weekend.

Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Stuttgart are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Dibling.

“When you’re 18 and you play in the Premier League to the level he’s played at, I think every club in the world probably looks at you,” said Southampton manager Martin.

“He’s ours. The club has turned down bids for him since I’ve been here, so he’s not a secret to people who have been watching under-21s football.

“He left the club and didn’t enjoy it where he went so he came back. I think he understands we all just want the best for him and he has a great support network around him that we are in constant contact with.

“We have to make sure he keeps enjoying it and we play in a style that he can really flourish and thrive in.

“The (transfer) speculation is nothing for him or for me. We are in a strong position. I’m sure we will look at securing that and strengthening that even more because if he carries on doing what he’s doing then he will deserve that.

“He just needs to focus on football and concentrate on doing what he’s doing and keep improving as a player and as a young man.”