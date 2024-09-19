Man Utd, Crystal Palace and Stuttgart keeping tabs on Southampton wonderkid

Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling is reportedly attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

GIVEMESPORT reports that Tyler Dibling has been on Manchester United director Dan Ashworth’s radar since his time at Newcastle United.

Despite the rumors, the 18-year-old is reportedly expected to sign a new long-term contract with the Premier League side.

The report claims that beside United, there is also interest from Crystal Palace and Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart in the Southampton youngster.

Newcastle United reportedly made a move to sign the youngster while Ashworth was in charge at the club.