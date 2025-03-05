Man Utd duo to miss Real Sociedad clash – doubtful for Arsenal tie

Manchester United’s injury concerns deepen as Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte missed training on Wednesday.

Maguire and Ugarte will miss the key clash against Spanish side Real Sociedad in the Europa League last-16 first leg on Thursday evening.

Both players picked up minor injuries over the weekend, adding to United’s growing list of absentees. They are expected to stay behind as Ruben Amorim’s squad travels to Spain.

Maguire and Ugarte are also doubtful for the Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Key players like Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, and Lisandro Martinez remain sidelined, while Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, and Mason Mount continue rehab.

Midfielder Toby Collyer has returned to training and is set to travel. However, young striker Chido Obi is ineligible for the competition.